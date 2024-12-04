Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and wrote, “Pushpa started in 2021, but for me, it started way before that, during the COVID times. I remember the team coming to my house to train me for the Chittoor slang"

Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun Pic/Instagram

Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna who essays the role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2, got emotional ahead of the film’s release on December 5. As she headed to watch it, Rashmika penned a comprehensive post expressing gratitude towards the team. She also posted some never-seen-before behind-the-scenes pictures featuring director Sukumar and superstar Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude for Pushpa 2

Rashmika took to Instagram and wrote, “Pushpa started in 2021, but for me, it started way before that, during the COVID times. I remember the team coming to my house to train me for the Chittoor slang and then walking onto the sets of Pushpa on day one. From the release of Pushpa 1 to the start of Pushpa 2, and now shooting for Pushpa 2 for so long, every day for the last five years has revolved around Pushpa.”

She continued, “Sukumar sir – from not knowing how to talk to him to becoming so emotionally connected to him. Allu Arjun sir – from being so scared to even talk to him to searching for him on our crowded set just to ask if the shot was okay. Kuba sir – the man of few words but the one whose smile says that the shoot is amazing. Mythri Movie Makers – my home production. From fighting for dates to the last day still fighting for dates! Fahadh sir – I got to work with you for just two days, but I’ve heard you’ve created absolute magic. I’m on my way to watch it right now.”

Rashmika added, “I love Mythri; they are the best! These people mean so much to me, so much! I am so proud of us. I am so proud of how we started and how far we’ve come today. Team Pushpa – I love you. I love how hard we’ve worked, what we’ve created, and how in sync we all are. I love it. Everyone works hard, but success comes because of the people you surround yourself with. Pushpa is the perfect example of that.”

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by ace director Sukumar and will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part which showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel is set to hit the theatres on December 5.