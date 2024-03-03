Rashmika Mandanna visits Japan for anime awards, falls in love with its food and weather

Rashmika Mandanna presented an award to Demon slayer at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 held in Tokyo, Japan

Rashmika Mandanna's name is widely recognized in the Indian film scene. Following her recent success in the blockbuster 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, where she played Gitanjali, she has been continuously engaged in various projects. Despite the trend of actors focusing on the West, Rashmika is expanding her reach in the East. Notably, she recently traveled to Tokyo, representing India on a global stage.

The actress created history as the actress represented India at the global level by attending the prestigious Crunchy Roll Anime Awards in Tokyo. While the world is set to spread wings in the West, Rashmika is all set to capture the East. Rashmika is not only making waves in the Indian film industry but is now venturing onto the global stage for Anime lovers.

Today, as the award ceremony streamed live, Rashmika Mandanna was seen presenting the award to Best Art Direction where she presented to Demon slayer! This is truly a proud moment for India as the National Crush represented India on a Global Platform.

She even posted pictures of her outfit, where she can be seen wearing a glittering golden-colored off-shoulder dress with a deep neckline that had an intricate metallic design and completed her look with short hair and dewy makeup.

She jotted down a beautiful caption about her beautiful trip, "Japan was a place I’ve dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!!"

"Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It’s amazing! Thank you Japan! Really! I love you! Truly! You are just toooo special.. I am going to keep coming back every year now"

Meanwhile, on the work front Rashmika has recently wrapped up her next movie 'Chhava,' and has 'Pushpa 2-The Rule,' 'Animal Park,' 'D-51' and 'Rainbow' in her kitty.