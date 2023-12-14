Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Ravi Teja collaborates with director Harish Shankar for a new project

Ravi Teja collaborates with director Harish Shankar for a new project

Updated on: 14 December,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The film will be produced under the banner People Media Factory

Ravi Teja collaborates with director Harish Shankar for a new project

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article
Ravi Teja collaborates with director Harish Shankar for a new project
x
00:00

Actor Ravi Teja has teamed up with Harish Shankar for a new film, which is yet-to-be titled. The particular project will mark Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's collaboration for the third time. The duo previously worked together on 'Shock' and 'Mirapakay'. The film will be produced under the banner People Media Factory.


Sharing the update, the production house on X wrote, "The Magical Mass Combo is back [?] Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl and @harish2you reunite for an entertainer This time, the #MassReunion gets spicier Produced by @vishwaprasadtg & @vivekkuchibotla under @peoplemediafcy More details soon!"


The update has left fans excited. "Wow...can't wait for it," a social media user wrote. "Sounds interesting...eagerly waiting for more details," another one commented. The movie will hit the floors soon.


Ravi Teja was last seen in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which also stars Anupam Kher and Nupur Sanon. In the coming months, he will also be seen in 'Eagle', which is written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni. 'Eagle' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2024. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ravi Teja Regional Cinema News Entertainment News anupam kher entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK