Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and rapper Hanumankind made their acting debut in Malayalam cinema with Rifle Club. The film is now streaming on Netflix

Still from Rifle Club

'Rifle' club review: Read these public reactions before watching Anurag Kashyap's Malayalam debut on Netflix

After a successful theatrical run, Aashiq Abu's directorial 'Rifle Club' has hit the streaming platform Netflix. The thriller features an ensemble cast and marks the debut of Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and rapper Hanumankind of Big Dawgs fame. The film is currently streaming on Netflix in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Despite facing tough competition from Unni Mukundan's 'Marco', Mohanlal's 'Barroz' and Suraj Venjaramoodu's 'Extra Decent', the film had a good run at the theatres. Released on December 19, the film collected Rs 15.65 crore nett and Rs 17.75 cr gross during its run in India.

Rifle Club has been penned by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, and Suhas. Apart from Anurag Kashyap and Hanumankind the film also stars Vijayaraghavan, Darshana Rajendran, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Suresh Krishna, Vineeth Kumar, and Surabhi Lakshmi. The film is a tribute to Western movies with an Indian twist and was well-received by the audience. If you are wondering if this is the right pick for your weekend watch, read these public reactions before you make a choice.

What is Rifle Club about?

The film revolves around a fight between two groups- an arms dealer's gang and members of a shooting club in Wayanad. When two youngsters land in trouble with the son of an arms dealer, they flee and seek shelter in a rifle club. When the gang reaches the youngsters hiding spot, the club decides to protect the youngsters with their skills.

Audience reaction on Rifle Club

A user wrote on X, "#RifleClub (Netflix) solidly written and stylishly shot, 'Rifle Club' is an entertaining action thriller that keeps giving constant genre highs. The last 40 minutes was absolute cinema. Had a blast. IMO one of the best action films (if not the best) that has come out from India."

Highly recommending the film, another user wrote, "If you are looking for an old-school pulpy movie, look no further than Rifle Club. Fantastic action set-pieces, brilliant references & poking fun at the mainstream cinema which seems to think you need excessive BGM & big guns to elevate action sequences. Highly recommended".

"For me Rex Vijayan's BGM was the standout one in the whole movie. Waiting for its OST to release and have a bang of fun again

Ashique Abu's choices as a creator didn't go in vain like his previous one. Casts had the aura to strike the entertainment straight to my eyes," wrote another person

Check out other reactions by public

#RifleClub is damn fun. Crisp Wacky and witty. Go have fun in packed screens👍🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/4pGDII3Ot8 — AMARNATH (@Amar__nath_) December 19, 2024

Rifle Club has been watched



Very engaging,blast and fun watch!

ipdi interesting film laam namaku kanagu dhan,aracha maave arachitu irukom inga — pravee (@prvnsey) January 16, 2025

Never knew there is this great actor in you @Hanumankind1 👏



This track and the scene 🔥✨✨✨#RifleClub on netflix is tood good pic.twitter.com/xt91tNNoYJ — INNOCENT EVIL 😈 (@raju_innocentev) January 16, 2025