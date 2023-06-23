Rishab Shetty learns horse riding, Kalaripayattu for 'Kantara 2'

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' that released in 2022 was a blockbuster

After the massive success of 'Kantara,' that released in 2022 filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty is currently gearing up for the film’s prequel, 'Kantara 2.' The upcoming film will serve as a prelude to its predecessor, delving into the backstory of the deity and exploring the significance of the village.

Rishab Shetty, working from his hometown where the original film was set, is ambitiously developing the story of 'Kantara' on a grand scale. According to reports, he has been undergoing intensive training in horse riding and Kalaripayattu.

While the cast of 'Kantara 2' has been kept under wraps, Rishab is collaborating once again with composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind Kashyap. Filming for the movie is scheduled to begin in September, although the official announcement regarding the finalization is still pending.

In March this year, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Rishabh Shetty and the film's production house Hombale Films took to their social media handle to share that the writing for the second part of 'Kantara' has begun. The caption read, “On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates.”

With the phenomenal success of ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty put India on the global map. The film emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and was also 2022's third highest-grossing film in India. Film experts around the nation commented on how the film was received and performed to perfection, bringing audiences a visually stunning and compelling revenge drama on native folklore. The film also left a very strong impact, which resulted in the Karnataka State Government having announced a monthly allowance for Bhoota kola performers over 60 years of age due to the movie. Shetty is currently working on 'Kantara 2' with several other projects in the pipeline. The actor also recently spoke about how they are getting support from the government and also put forward the request to have a Film City in Bengaluru.