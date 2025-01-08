As promised, rocking star Yash has dropped a Birthday peek of his upcoming film Toxic- A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on his birthday. The actor is celebrating his 39th birthday today

Yash releases birthday peek of Toxic (pic/Instagram)

Watch! Yash drops birthday peek of Toxic-A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups as he turns 39, fans can't keep calm

Rocking Star Yash is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The KGF fame actor had hinted a surprise for fans on his birthday and a birthday treat arrived in the form of a ‘Birthday Peek’ video from his upcoming film, Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. This video, a bold and unconventional departure from the norm, gives a peek to Yash's fans about his character in this film.

Fans react to peek of Yash's upcoming film Toxic- A Fairytale of Grown-Ups

In the Birthday Peek, Yash is dressed in a crisp white suit, and fedora holding a cigar. The sultry ambiance of the club and, indulgence sets the stage for this 'Fairy Tale for grown-ups'. The teaser is brimming with bold and provocative moments and invites viewers into an intoxicating world. The video has garnered more than four thousand views in less than an hour on YouTube. Yash's look and the background music have excited fans and they are eagerly waiting for the film. Fans can't keep calm and they have commented, "Toxic giving hollywood vibes Yash's swag is unmatchable Another blockbuster is loading", another commented, "Monsterrr is Back!". Another fan wrote, "This MAN himself is enough to create hype for his own film".

Geetu Mohandas reveals her experience of working with Yash

“Toxic- a fairy tale for grown-ups is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us. Today, as we release the first peek of our film we also celebrate Yash - a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger. I have observed his brilliance and to those who know him or follow his journey, his process is as mysterious as it is meticulous. It is both a privilege and a thrill to have co-written this captivating world alongside a mind that sees the extraordinary where others see the ordinary. When our two worlds of thought collide, the result is neither compromise nor chaos—it’s the transformation that happens when artistic vision meets the precision of commercial storytelling transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines. We hope to bring an experience woven to ignite something primal in all of us- a film not just to be watched, but to be felt. Through his process of quiet reverence for his craft, he taught me that the journey of creation is sacred. To him, nothing is certain except the thrill of the journey ahead. These words are not just spoken by a director about her actor and not just for his ardent admirers, but for anyone seeking to understand his unwavering passion for cinema and boundless spirit of creativity. Happy birthday to our Monster mind," Geetu said.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker. Geetu Mohandas is a recipient of numerous accolades, including a National Award and the Global Filmmaking Award at the Sundance Film Festival.