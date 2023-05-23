RRR's Ray Stevenson dies, NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli pay emotional tribute: 'Shocking... just can't believe'

SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, has written a heartfelt message grieving the passing of Ray Stevenson, the actor who portrayed the British Governor in the movie RRR

SS Rajamouli with actor Ray Stevenson

RRR actor Ray Stevenson, who gained popularity in India for his role as British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR', passed away at the age of 58. Apart from his performance in the film, he was also recognised for portraying an Asgardian warrior in the Thor movies and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's Rome. RRR's official social media accounts, as well as the film's director SS Rajamouli and star NTR Jr expressed their shock and grief on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, SS Rajamouli penned a note expressing grief over the death of the actor. He wrote, "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy.



My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023

On the other hand, NTR Jr, who played Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's RRR, tweeted, "Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time."

Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 23, 2023

The actor passed away on Sunday, four days before his birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported he had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia while in production on the film Cassino on Ischia, directed by Frank Ciota. No other details of his death were immediately available.

Many of the actor's fans also condoled his death in the comments section. A fan wrote, “RIP ray one of my favourite." Another tweet read: “Rest in peace to Mr. Ray Stevenson.. gone too soon." Another fan wrote, "So heartbreaking. He was a fantastic actor. His performance in RRR was spectacular!! You will be missed. RIP"

Stevenson began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s, and then began landing action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s. His first major film role was in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 adventure movie King Arthur, where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table.

One of his popular roles was that of the charming soldier Titus Pullo on the big-budget 2005-07 HBO series Rome. A year after that series ended, he was cast in Punisher: War Zone (2008) as Marvel anti-hero Frank Castle, and he would return to the Marvel films several more times with small roles in Thor (2011) as Volstagg, a member of Thor's pals known as the Warriors Three. He last played the part in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

