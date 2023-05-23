Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > RRRs Ray Stevenson dies NTR Jr SS Rajamouli pay emotional tribute Shocking just cant believe

RRR's Ray Stevenson dies, NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli pay emotional tribute: 'Shocking... just can't believe'

Updated on: 23 May,2023 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, has written a heartfelt message grieving the passing of Ray Stevenson, the actor who portrayed the British Governor in the movie RRR

RRR's Ray Stevenson dies, NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli pay emotional tribute: 'Shocking... just can't believe'

SS Rajamouli with actor Ray Stevenson

Listen to this article
RRR's Ray Stevenson dies, NTR Jr, SS Rajamouli pay emotional tribute: 'Shocking... just can't believe'
x
00:00

RRR actor Ray Stevenson, who gained popularity in India for his role as British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR', passed away at the age of 58. Apart from his performance in the film, he was also recognised for portraying an Asgardian warrior in the Thor movies and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's Rome. RRR's official social media accounts, as well as the film's director SS Rajamouli and star NTR Jr expressed their shock and grief on Twitter.


Taking to Twitter, SS Rajamouli penned a note expressing grief over the death of the actor. He wrote, "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."




On the other hand, NTR Jr, who played Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's RRR, tweeted, "Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time."

The actor passed away on Sunday, four days before his birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported he had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia while in production on the film Cassino on Ischia, directed by Frank Ciota. No other details of his death were immediately available.

Many of the actor's fans also condoled his death in the comments section. A fan wrote, “RIP ray one of my favourite." Another tweet read: “Rest in peace to Mr. Ray Stevenson.. gone too soon." Another fan wrote, "So heartbreaking. He was a fantastic actor. His performance in RRR was spectacular!! You will be missed. RIP"

Stevenson began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s, and then began landing action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s. His first major film role was in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 adventure movie King Arthur, where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table.

One of his popular roles was that of the charming soldier Titus Pullo on the big-budget 2005-07 HBO series Rome. A year after that series ended, he was cast in Punisher: War Zone (2008) as Marvel anti-hero Frank Castle, and he would return to the Marvel films several more times with small roles in Thor (2011) as Volstagg, a member of Thor's pals known as the Warriors Three. He last played the part in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Also Read: Tamil and Telugu film actor Sarath Babu passes away in Hyderabad

ss rajamouli RRR Hollywood thor: ragnarok Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates Twitter

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK