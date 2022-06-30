Rumours of Yash, Prabhas collaboration gain steam

Salaar is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur as producer. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles

Prabhas and Yash

Of late, there have been talks that KGF actor Yash will make a brief appearance in Prabhas’s most anticipated action-thriller, Salaar. Insiders claim that director Prashanth Neel has a ploy for Salaar, in which he could accommodate Yash in a cameo alongside Prabhas. If the rumours are confirmed, it will be among south India’s biggest collaborations.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’s latest look has sparked conjecture that he is rocking a dual role in Salaar. According to the latest reports on Prabhas’s upcoming film Salaar, the Mirchi actor will be seen in two different looks, implying that the film will be told in two different time periods.

