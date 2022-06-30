Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rumours of Yash Prabhas collaboration gain steam

Rumours of Yash, Prabhas collaboration gain steam

Updated on: 30 June,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Salaar is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur as producer. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles

Rumours of Yash, Prabhas collaboration gain steam

Prabhas and Yash


Of late, there have been talks that KGF actor Yash will make a brief appearance in Prabhas’s most anticipated action-thriller, Salaar. Insiders claim that director Prashanth  Neel has a ploy for Salaar, in which he could accommodate Yash in a cameo alongside Prabhas. If the rumours are confirmed, it will be among south India’s biggest collaborations. 

Salaar is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur as producer. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.




Meanwhile, Prabhas’s latest look has sparked conjecture that he is rocking a dual role in Salaar. According to the latest reports on Prabhas’s upcoming film Salaar, the Mirchi actor will be seen in two different looks, implying that the film will be told in two different time periods.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Yash prabhas Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK