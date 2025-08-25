Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Saaje Saaje singer Dhaval Kothari opens up about blending Gujarati folk music with pop Punjabi artistes have already done this

Saaje Saaje singer Dhaval Kothari opens up about blending Gujarati folk music with pop: 'Punjabi artistes have already done this'

Updated on: 25 August,2025 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Komal RJ Panchal | komal.panchal@mid-day.com

Top

Musician Dhaval Kothari, who recently released the single Saaje Saaje, discussed how he is giving a modern twist to the traditional sound of Gujarat and taking it around the world. He says Punjabi artistes have done, and now it is their turn

Saaje Saaje singer Dhaval Kothari opens up about blending Gujarati folk music with pop: 'Punjabi artistes have already done this'

Dhaval Kothari

Listen to this article
Saaje Saaje singer Dhaval Kothari opens up about blending Gujarati folk music with pop: 'Punjabi artistes have already done this'
x
00:00

Marry pop songs with Gujarati folk music, and take them to the listeners — that’s singer and musician Dhaval Kothari’s approach. He says, “Even if it’s a contemporary track, you’ll hear a folk element in there. That’s my way of making Gujarati music part of a global conversation. Punjabi artistes have already done this. Why not us?” His recent Gujarati single, Saaje Saaje, reflects this thought process. 

Marry pop songs with Gujarati folk music, and take them to the listeners — that’s singer and musician Dhaval Kothari’s approach. He says, “Even if it’s a contemporary track, you’ll hear a folk element in there. That’s my way of making Gujarati music part of a global conversation. Punjabi artistes have already done this. Why not us?” His recent Gujarati single, Saaje Saaje, reflects this thought process. 

The number infuses elements of pop and R&B music, and when you least expect it, it segues to the traditional folk song, Va Vaya Ne Vadar. With it, the singer — who has been releasing indie music since 2015 — says he didn’t want to “simply revamp a Garba tune”. “I wanted originality. The video, the outfits, it’s all part of how I want to present Gujarati indie music,” he shares.



Kothari is trained in Indian classical music, particularly the Mewati gharana. He credits his training as well as his upbringing for shaping him as an artiste. “I was born and brought up in Indore, exposed to multiple languages and cultures. From Nimaadi folk to Punjabi and Rajasthani, I absorbed everything. My dadi and nani used to sing folk songs, and those sounds remain in me. Even when I experiment with R&B or pop, the roots are always visible.”


Creating music is only half of his identity. Kothari is also an entrepreneur who runs All By Play, a music marketing agency. “I studied music business at Berklee Valencia. After that, between 2019 and 2021, I worked with Spotify. Eventually, I started my own agency. Now, I have a team of 30–35 people working on campaigns for big labels and independent artistes.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

gujarat punjab Music Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK