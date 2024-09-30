Breaking News
Navratri 2024: How Garba crosses boundaries and unites the world

Updated on: 30 September,2024 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

One would think that people gathering in groups, dressed in vibrant chaniya cholis, dancing to the beats of traditional Gujarati songs would be a common sight in Gujarat, especially during Navratri. However, the state’s folk dance Garba refuses to be limited by geography

Image for representational purposes only (File Pic)

Key Highlights

  1. Garba is one of the most loved forms of Navratri celebrations
  2. While Gujarat is a hotspot of festivities, Garba has a fanbase across places and cultures
  3. Not only is it performed by Indians from different communities but also internationally

People across India are gearing up to be immersed in a mélange of vibrant colours and traditional beats as Navratri 2024 approaches, bringing with it one of the most loved forms of celebrations – Garba. While Gujarat is a hotspot of festivities, the state’s folk dance is not limited by that geography. Transcending boundaries, it is enthusiastically performed in other parts of the country by Gujaratis and non-Gujaratis alike. Interestingly, Garba also has a strong fanbase internationally, in countries like the UK, USA, Australia and Canada.

navratri Dance gujarat Arts and culture culture india london australia USA culture news lifestyle

