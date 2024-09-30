One would think that people gathering in groups, dressed in vibrant chaniya cholis, dancing to the beats of traditional Gujarati songs would be a common sight in Gujarat, especially during Navratri. However, the state’s folk dance Garba refuses to be limited by geography

Image for representational purposes only (File Pic)

Key Highlights Share:





Garba is one of the most loved forms of Navratri celebrations While Gujarat is a hotspot of festivities, Garba has a fanbase across places and cultures Not only is it performed by Indians from different communities but also internationally

People across India are gearing up to be immersed in a mélange of vibrant colours and traditional beats as Navratri 2024 approaches, bringing with it one of the most loved forms of celebrations – Garba. While Gujarat is a hotspot of festivities, the state’s folk dance is not limited by that geography. Transcending boundaries, it is enthusiastically performed in other parts of the country by Gujaratis and non-Gujaratis alike. Interestingly, Garba also has a strong fanbase internationally, in countries like the UK, USA, Australia and Canada.