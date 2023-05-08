Sai Pallavi Birthday 2023: 5 movies of the actress you must watch

Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular faces from down south, who has starred in popular films like Premam, Love Story and Fidaa.

Actress Sai Pallavi, regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in South Indian cinema, works primarily in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Pallavi made her acting debut with 2015 Malayalam film Premam, which was the second highest-grossing Malayalam film till then, for which she received critical praise. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including four Filmfare Awards South and two South Indian International Movie Awards. She was featured by Forbes magazine as one of India's 30 under 30 in 2020.

On her birthday, May 9, here are five films starring the actress that you must watch:

1. Fidaa: The 2017 Indian Telugu-language romantic comedy film was written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film stars Varun Tej with Sai Pallavi (in her Telugu debut) in the lead roles. The plot follows a love-hate relationship between Bhanumathi (Pallavi), a strong-minded village girl, and her brother-in-law's brother Varun (Tej), an NRI from the US. Sai Pallavi in a village belle avatar will steal your hearts. Watch out for amazing dance numbers!

2. Gargi: The Tamil legal drama film stars Sai Pallavi as Gargi, a school teacher from a struggling family consisting of her dad Brahmanandam who works as a security guard in an apartment building, her mom who sells homemade rice batter and her younger sister Akshara who's in middle school. Their life becomes chaos when her father is accused, along with 4 other men, of having assaulted a child. Gargi is steadfast in her resolve to prove her dad's innocence.

3. Premam: The 2015 Malayalam coming of age romance film was written, directed and edited by Alphonse Puthren. It features Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in prominent roles. The plot follows George (Nivin) and his friends from their teens to adulthood. While George's first love turns out to be a disappointment, Malar (Pallavi), a college lecturer, rekindles his love interest. Sai is still widely known for her role in this movie.

4. Paava Kadhaigal: The Tamil-language anthology drama film consists of four short films directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivan. Through four unique stories, the film explores how pride, honour, and sin influence complex relationships of love.

5. Love Story: The Telugu romantic-drama film was written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi while Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Easwari Rao and Uttej play supporting roles. The film tells the story of an inter-caste relationship between Revanth (Chaitanya) and Mounika (Pallavi) who meet in the city while pursuing their dreams.

