Check out birthday girl Sai Pallavi's stunning ethnic looks

Sai Pallavi turns 31 on May 9

Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Actress Sai Pallavi who has won accolades for her performances in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, turns 31 on May 9. Fans love the fact that Sai Pallavi loves to keep it simple-be it her attire or make-up, the actress impresses with her classy looks.

Here's looking at some of her stunning ethnic avatars-

Birthday in blue

Sai Pallavi chose a cotton salwar kameez in hues of blue, to ring in her last birthday. That teamed with her dazzling smile is the perfect combination that fans could wish for.

Bengali belle

Sai Pallavi impresses in her traditional Bengali avatar for her film Shyam Singha Roy. Teamed with a bindi, nose ring, ethnic earrings and a gold necklace, she makes for the perfect Bengali beauty.

Ravishing in red

This red and gold sari with floral motifs is the perfect pick for a festive occasion. A small bindi, kada and jhumkas are the apt accessories to complete the look. The actress left her hair loose and opted for dewy makeup.

Pretty in pink

Sai Pallavi's strappy baby pink salwar suit is the stuff dreams are made up of! The sheer dupatta with a floral design adds to the look. The actress completed the look with a gold choker, ethnic earrings, a small bindi and a lip shade to match her outfit.

