Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejected an alimony of Rs 200 crore from Naga Chaitanya after divorce: Report

Updated on: 23 March,2025 02:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu refused to take any monetary aid from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and decided to stay financially independent. She was offered Rs 200 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejected an alimony of Rs 200 crore from Naga Chaitanya after divorce: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pic/Instagram


Amid reports of Dhanashree Verma accepting an alimony of Rs 4.7 crore from Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sussanne Khan walking away with a whopping amount of Rs 380 crore, buzz around Samantha Ruth Prabhu not accepting alimony at all from Naga Chaitanya has surfaced in the media. According to multiple portals, the Citadel: Honey Bunny star refused to take any monetary aid from her ex-husband and decided to stay financially independent. 


Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce 


In 2021, days before their fourth wedding anniversary, the duo took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their separation in a joint statement penned to their fans. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.


The statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Meanwhile, on December 4, 2024, Naga Chaitanya married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. It was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. 

Samantha’s work front 

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Varun Dhawan. It is the Indian spin-off of the American television series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video, which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, cinema enthusiasts appreciated the chemistry between Samantha and Varun as they navigated a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger.

She will reunite with Raj and DK for Rakt Bramhand, a fantasy action series with Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer. 

