Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares new video about supplements, adds disclaimer: ‘Always seek the advice of your physician’

Updated on: 30 July,2024 01:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently underwent a Myositis diagnosis, shared a new episode on her podcast with Dr David Jockers where they spoke about health supplements

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who courted controversy after suggesting hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, has now shared a disclaimer alongside a new video that shows her discussing health supplements. The actress, who recently underwent a Myositis diagnosis, shared a new episode on her podcast with Dr David Jockers. 


She wrote in the caption, “Disclaimer: The information, including but not limited to, audio, text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this episode are for informational purposes only. No material in this episode is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard in this podcast.”



 
 
 
 
 
Earlier this month, Samantha was criticized and called a 'health illiterate’ by Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, also known as 'The Liver Doc’, after she shared a post about using hydrogen peroxide nebulisation. 

The actor issued a long statement on her social media handle asking the doctor to be polite. She mentioned recommending the process with 'good intention' because it was recommended by a 'highly qualified doctor.'

Samantha wrote, "It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity."

"It would have been nice had he politely invited my doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from the debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is preparing for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Apart from this, Samantha will star in ‘Bangaram’, a film she announced on her birthday this year. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer. 

