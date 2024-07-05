Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Liver Docs put behind bars comment My intention is to help others

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Liver Doc's 'put behind bars' comment: 'My intention is to help others'

Updated on: 05 July,2024 01:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by “The Liver Doc” on social media after he called Samantha Ruth Prabhu out for giving out incorrect information

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Liver Doc's 'put behind bars' comment: 'My intention is to help others'

In Pic: Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Pic/Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of herself using a nebulizer and advised others to consider it as an option for viral infections before taking medication. This post from the actor received backlash from Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by “The Liver Doc” on social media after he called Samantha out for giving out incorrect information.


In his long post, Liver Doc shared, “In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman would be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor on her team.”



After this post, Samantha put out a long response. A part of her post reads, “After trial and error, I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me, treatments that also cost a fraction of what I was spending on conventional healthcare.”

“A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do, and I am quite sure his intentions were noble. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words, especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatments and not as a celebrity. And I certainly am not making any money from the post nor endorsing anyone. I was merely suggesting a treatment as an option after undergoing it myself, for others who may be looking for options because conventional medicine isn't working for them. Especially more affordable options,” she further added, addressing Liver Doc without naming him.

 
 
 
 
 
But it looks like the doc is not ready to let this matter go as he has again shared a long note slamming Samantha. In his recent post, he shared, “If celebrity influencers really want to impact people positively, then start unlearning and re-learning, develop critical thinking skills, disregard logical fallacies, and stand up for medical science instead of 'playing victim' of the same science that is helping you, and all of us, survive into the future. I won't be commenting or debunking any of Samantha's future endorsements of pseudoscientific, alternative, public-health-endangering posts because…”

In conclusion, he wrote a John Armstrong quote, “You can’t help people that don’t want to be helped.”

