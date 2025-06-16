Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP ousted from Mizorams Chakma council as ZPM takes control

BJP ousted from Mizoram's Chakma council as ZPM takes control

Updated on: 16 June,2025 09:15 PM IST  |  Aizawl
PTI |

Top

In a special session of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), the BJP-led executive committee under Molin Kumar Chakma was voted out through a successful no-confidence motion. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) member Doymoy Daveng Chakma initiated the motion, arguing Molin no longer had the majority's confidence

BJP ousted from Mizoram's Chakma council as ZPM takes control

Representational Image.

Listen to this article
BJP ousted from Mizoram's Chakma council as ZPM takes control
x
00:00

The BJP was voted out of power in Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on Monday after its chief, party leader Molin Kumar Chakma, was removed in a no-confidence motion, an official said.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the ruling party of the state, now holds the majority of members in the council and is expected to stake claim to form the next executive committee of the CADC.


The Molin Kumar Chakma-led executive committee, formed on February 4, was the first BJP-ruled administration in the CADC since its establishment in 1972.


A special session of the House was convened by CADC Chairman Lakkhan Chakma, during which the BJP-led executive committee headed by Molin Kumar Chakma was voted out, the official confirmed.

The no-confidence motion was moved by Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) member Doymoy Daveng Chakma, who argued that Molin had lost the confidence of the majority of members.

Of the 17 elected members present, 15 voted in favor of Chakma's removal, and one against it. The lone MNF member, Rasik Mohan Chakma, abstained from voting, the official added.

Twelve BJP members, including Lakkhan Chakma, recently quit the party and joined the ZPM.

In the 20-member council, the ZPM now has 16 members, the BJP two, and the MNF one.

One seat is vacant due to the death of a BJP member in April.

The ZPM is yet to formally stake claim to form the next executive committee in the CADC, the official noted.

The CADC was established under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribals of Mizoram.

It exercises legislative, executive, and judicial powers over allotted departments within the CADC's territory.

Its headquarters are in Chawngte, also known as Kamalangar, in Lawngtlai district.

The council comprises 20 elected members and 4 nominated members.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

PTI Agency News Latest News national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK