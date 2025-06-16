In a special session of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), the BJP-led executive committee under Molin Kumar Chakma was voted out through a successful no-confidence motion. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) member Doymoy Daveng Chakma initiated the motion, arguing Molin no longer had the majority's confidence

The BJP was voted out of power in Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on Monday after its chief, party leader Molin Kumar Chakma, was removed in a no-confidence motion, an official said.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the ruling party of the state, now holds the majority of members in the council and is expected to stake claim to form the next executive committee of the CADC.

The Molin Kumar Chakma-led executive committee, formed on February 4, was the first BJP-ruled administration in the CADC since its establishment in 1972.

A special session of the House was convened by CADC Chairman Lakkhan Chakma, during which the BJP-led executive committee headed by Molin Kumar Chakma was voted out, the official confirmed.

The no-confidence motion was moved by Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) member Doymoy Daveng Chakma, who argued that Molin had lost the confidence of the majority of members.

Of the 17 elected members present, 15 voted in favor of Chakma's removal, and one against it. The lone MNF member, Rasik Mohan Chakma, abstained from voting, the official added.

Twelve BJP members, including Lakkhan Chakma, recently quit the party and joined the ZPM.

In the 20-member council, the ZPM now has 16 members, the BJP two, and the MNF one.

One seat is vacant due to the death of a BJP member in April.

The ZPM is yet to formally stake claim to form the next executive committee in the CADC, the official noted.

The CADC was established under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribals of Mizoram.

It exercises legislative, executive, and judicial powers over allotted departments within the CADC's territory.

Its headquarters are in Chawngte, also known as Kamalangar, in Lawngtlai district.

The council comprises 20 elected members and 4 nominated members.

