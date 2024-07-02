After being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, Hina Khan received love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has sent her best wishes to Hina Khan, who recently shared her breast cancer diagnosis. Back in 2022, Samantha made news when she disclosed that she had Myositis, an autoimmune condition. This led her to take a break from the film industry to focus on her health.

Sharing Hina's video from an award function, the actress wrote: “Praying for you (sic) @realhinakhan #Warrior.”

Hina Khan responded to Samantha's warm wishes by sharing her story. She also wrote a special note for Samantha, saying, "Takes one to know one. I know you're an absolute star.. and the way you have handled all that life threw you... is beyond amazing..Lots of love and blessings"

About Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis:

After being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, actor Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of the day she showed up for an award ceremony right before her first chemotherapy session. In a video documenting her time at the award night followed by her stay at the hospital, Hina wrote, “This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life.”

She continued, “So Let’s do some affirmations. We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me ..my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion, and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact, I attended this event to reassure myself that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself.”

“MIND OVER MATTER. I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up,” concluded Hina.