Hina Khan reveals she showed up for an award night before undergoing her first chemo for breast cancer

After being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, actor Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of the day she showed up for an award ceremony right before her first chemotherapy session. In a video documenting her time at the award night followed by her stay at the hospital, Hina wrote, “This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life.”

She continued, “So Let’s do some affirmations. We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me ..my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion, and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact, I attended this event to reassure myself that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself.”

“MIND OVER MATTER. I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up,” concluded Hina.

Meanwhile talking about her work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She was recently seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa and Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool'. While talking about her shooting experience in Lucknow for 'Namacool, she said earlier, "It was a lovely experience shooting in Lucknow. I absolutely loved my stay in the city. The people there were really warm, and the food was absolutely lip-smacking. I enjoyed trying out all the local delicacies that the cast and crew made me try. Overall, it was a great experience shooting there." Set in Lucknow, the series revolves around two friends, Mayank and Piyush, who want fame and popularity as they enter their second year of college.