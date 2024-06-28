Well-known actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress has reassured that she is doing well and undergoing necessary treatment

Television actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress took to her social media handle on Friday to share the news. The actress also assured her well-wishers that she is doing well and had begun treatment. The actress also displayed her strength as she said that she is determined to do anything to overcome this disease.

In her post, Hina wrote, "Hello everyone. To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage three Breast Cancer. "

"Despite the challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming the disease. My treatment has already begun and am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," she added.

Soon after she shared the post, her comment section was filled with messages of care and concern.

Aamir Ali wrote, "ur my strong girl.. n I’m just a call away if anything anytime".

Helly Shah wrote, "Omg .. stay strong Hina .. sending you strength and healing energies"

Rohan Mehraa who was her co-star on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' wrote, "Oh no. Please take care Hina di . Coming to see you asap"

"Loads love strength and prayers . We know you will come out strong," read Shardul Pandit's comment.

Actress Lataa Saberwal who played Hina Khan's mother in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' wrote, "You are my strong girl, a winner always".

On the work front:

Hina Khan recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'. A day ago, Hina shared the happy news of her film crossing the 40 cr mark at the worldwide box office. "ith a lot of gratitude, sharing this amazing news with everyone! My debut film in Punjab - Shinda Shinda No Papa has crossed an amazing collection of 40+ crores worldwide. Thank you making this film a huge success not just in India but worldwide," she wrote in her post.

