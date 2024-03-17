Samantha Ruth Prabhu feared doing ‘Oo Antava’ in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ because of this reason

Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu feared the idea of ‘Oo Antava’ in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, as she feels 'sexy' is not her thing?

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021

'Pushpa: The Rise' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. One thing that generated more buzz than the movie itself was Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number 'Oo Antava'. But did you know the actress feared the idea of the song, as she feels 'sexy' is not her thing?

Samantha on Oo Antava

Speaking with India Today, Samantha shared, “I think the decision to do Oo Antava was similar to doing Raji (her character in The Family Man 2. I think the good side of not having too many people around you, no people in your ear putting their opinions that you need to cater to. This is the good side. The flip side is, that I need to make mistakes, learn from them and own my gut instincts. The decision to do Oo Antava came from the place where I had to explore that facet of being an actor. I have always been very uncomfortable with my sexuality. I am not very comfortable or confident. I have always operated from a place like ‘I am not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls.”

Samantha revealed her legs were shaking

The actress in the interviews shared that she thinks that sexy is not her things and while shooting the song, Samantha was shaking from fear. “For me, it was a huge challenge. The first shot of Oo Antava, and I was shaking from fear because sexy is not my thing. But, how I have grown both as an actor and as a person is that I put myself in the most difficult circumstances and fight to overcome them. That is like how I am slaying these demons,” she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent appearance was in the movie ‘Kushi’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is set to star in the Indian version of the action series ‘Citadel’ opposite Varun Dhawan.

About Pushpa

The first part of the film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ which was released in 2021, shook the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The story revolves around Pushpa, a worker who creates enemies as he advances in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, when the authorities seek to shut down his illegal business, violence erupts.

The sequel to one of the biggest blockbusters is all set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Pushpa 2: The Rule will premiere on Independence Day.