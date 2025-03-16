Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently dropped a happy picture of herself but fans were quick to make note of a faded tattoo on her wrist. She earlier had a matching tattoo with her ex-husband

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Listen to this article Samantha Ruth Prabhu removes matching tattoo with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya x 00:00

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has successfully removed the tattoo on her wrist, which she got during her marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya. The Thandel actor had also gotten a matching tattoo at the time. Recently, Samantha shared a picture of herself, and while fans were delighted to see her smiling, they were intrigued by the faded tattoo on her wrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha finally removes tattoo linked with Naga Chaitanya

On Sunday, Samantha posted a series of pictures offering a glimpse into her life. In the first picture, she is seen sipping a refreshing juice while looking into the camera, calling it a "rare night out." Notably, she rested her wrist under her chin, revealing a faint outline of her tattoo. A Reddit user shared the picture with the caption, "Looks like Samantha is finally getting her tattoo removed. This was a matching tattoo with Chay... it means ‘Create your own reality.’” Fans expressed their happiness, with some even calling it “good riddance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

For those unaware, Samantha had previously revealed the significance of the matching tattoo, saying, “My tattoo means ‘Create your own reality.’ Chay and I got it together. It was really special for us.” Additionally, she had also inked ‘Chay’ on the right side of her rib during their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya Speaks About Divorce

Recently, during an appearance on Raw Talks With VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya addressed his much-discussed divorce. He said, "We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we made this decision, and we respect each other. We are moving on in our own way. I don’t understand what more explanation is needed. I hope the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy, so please respect us. Unfortunately, it became a headline, a topic for gossip, and a form of entertainment."

He further added, “I’ve moved on with so much grace, and she has too. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am happy, and we have so much respect for each other.”

The actor also emphasized that he holds immense respect for Samantha, stating, “It’s not like this is happening only in my life, so why am I being treated like a criminal?"