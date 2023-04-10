Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the only choice for the epic according to 'Shaakuntalam' director Gunasekhar

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with her moves in 'Oo Antava', was the only choice for 'Shaakuntalam', the director of the film revealed

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with her moves in 'Oo Antava', was the only choice for 'Shaakuntalam', the director of the film revealed.

Director Gunasekhar kept Samantha in mind while penning the script of the historical drama.

Elaborating on the same, Gunasekhar said: "When I wanted to make the eternal love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant in an interesting backdrop of a beautiful whimsical forest much like a forest princess in a Disney kind of film, I wanted someone who could be relatable to the millennial audiences, and felt Samantha would be apt for this film and approached her."

The filmmaker also believes that Samantha fit the role perfectly and that no one could have essayed it better than her.

"The film traces the emotional journey of a woman who falls in love and the challenges fate throws at her. She's a character of inner strength who depicts her emotions with dignity and grace in all that she does. Her truth is her strength, all these emotions can only be portrayed by a wonderful performer like Samantha and she was our only choice to be able to create this epic", he added.

Samantha said she had initially turned down the offer to headline 'Shaakuntalam' as she did not have the confidence to pull off the mythological character often described as the "symbol of perfection". The film is based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam'. Billed as a whimsical tale, 'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan of 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' fame. After playing a gritty role in the second season of 'The Family Man', Samantha said she was scared to step into the world of 'Shaakuntalam'.

'Shaakuntalam' is set to release on April 14 in cinemas.

