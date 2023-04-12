Sanjay Dutt injured while shooting for Kannada movie 'KD'

Sanjay Dutt has been injured while shooting a bomb explosion sequence for his upcoming Kannada pan-India film ’KD’

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, who is currently shooting for 'KD', a Kannada pan-India movie, in surrounding areas of Bengaluru, has been injured while shooting a bomb explosion sequence, sources stated on Wednesday.



The sources explained that while shooting the bomb explosion scene, Sanjay Dutt suffered injuries to his elbow, hand, and face. The shooting of the film has been halted following the incident.



Fight master Dr. Ravi Varma was composing a fight for the movie. The incident has come to light lately, and exact details of the incident are yet to be known. The incident had taken place at Magadi Road in Bengaluru, and Sanju Baba is recovering from his injuries, sources in the film industry explained.



After KGF Chapters 1 and 2, Sanjay Dutt is enacting a villain role in the Kannada movie 'KD' against action hero Dhruva Sarja, whose teaser of 'Martin' movie has become popular.

Sanjay Dutt, who built an action hero image in his four-decade run in Hindi movies and took on countless baddies single-handedly on screen, is now enjoying being on the other side of the table.

'KD', the period action entertainer is said to be based on actual events that took place in Bangalore in the 1970s.

Apart from Druva Sarja, who headlines the film, KD - The Devil also stars V Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Sanjay Dutt, will also showcase his acting skills in his Tamil debut film, 'Leo'. Leo is being filmed in Kashmir. Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon also round out the cast of 'Leo'. Leo is Lokesh's second collaboration with Vijay, following Master.

Back to the film KD, which is directed by Prem and produced under the KVN banner. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is also playing a major role in the movie.

The pan-Indian multilingual film will release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

(with inputs from IANS)