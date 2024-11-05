As renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha continues to be on a ventilator in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), her relatives and villagers are deeply saddened

The 72-year-old Sinha, celebrated for her soulful renditions of folk music, particularly during the Chhath festival, is battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, which she has been fighting since 2018. A relative of Sharda Sinha told ANI that a rumour was spread that the singer was no more but after talking to her son, they got a sigh of relief."She has gone to the ventilator now. We came to know at night that a rumour had been spread that she was not there but when we called again, we came to know that the situation was critical. We all wish that she gets well," a relative of Sharda Sinha said.

Vijay Thakur, a cousin of Sinha told ANI about her contributions to the music industry." Now she is on the ventilator, nothing can be said. There is a lot of fear in the whole village. She did the work of taking forward the old songs which were disappearing. Her contribution is so great. We are very sad and are praying that our sister gets well," he said.

A villager said that Sharda Sinha is a joyous lady who met everyone openly and happily. Her son, Anshuman Sinha said, "Sharda ji is in a critical condition right now. The doctors' team has said in the latest update that she is still on the ventilator. The dangerous situation still persists. She has been on the ventilator since last evening."He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about the singer's health."The Prime Minister called me today. I feel happy that the work done by my mother is being appreciated. The PM asked how Sharda ji is doing and I updated him. He said that the whole country is praying and he gave me strength. Ever since mother was admitted, many leaders like Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and Chirag Paswan have come," Anshuman Sinha told ANI.

In a statement, AIIMS confirmed that Sinha remains "hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring."Earlier, AIIMS confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in direct contact with her medical team, personally overseeing her treatment."Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct contact with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and speedy recovery through the treating team," the statement from the hospital read.

Sharda Sinha, a veteran of the music scene since the 1970s, has contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. Her work was recognized with the Padma Bhushan in 2018, and she has also been honoured with a National Film Award for her contributions to regional cinema.