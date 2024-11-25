The shoot of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has been halted after a bus carrying junior artists met with an accident last night, injuring six

In a shocking turn of events, the shoot of Kantara: Chapter 1 has been halted after a bus carrying junior artists met with an accident last night. If reports are to be believed, six junior artists from the film have been injured and were sent to the hospital, which is why the shoot of the film has been paused temporarily.

Kantara: Chapter 1 shoot halted

As per a report in PTI, six artists from the film's team were travelling by a bus when, in a shocking turn of events, the bus overturned in the Udupi district. Local police clarified that the accident happened near Jadkal on Sunday night. It was a mini-bus carrying the film crew. After the incident, the shoot for Kantara Chapter 1 was halted

According to PTI, a police officer informed, "The incident happened while they were returning to Kollur after completing the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal. The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artists when it met with the accident." Further, it was shared that the injured artists were sent to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur for treatment. News18 further reported that six junior artists have suffered serious injuries and are hospitalised at Jadkal Mahalakshmi Clinic.

Kantara Chapter 1 release date

It was recently that the makers revealed the release date of the prequel to the award-winning 2022 film Kantara: A Legend. Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the National Award-winning Kannada film Kantara: A Legend, is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2025.

About Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

Kantara, written and directed byRishab Shettyand produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, starred Rishab Shetty in dual roles. The film is set in, and was filmed in, Keradi in coastal Karnataka. Principal photography began in August 2021.

The film turned out to be a major commercial success, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after K.G.F: Chapter 2, which was released the same year, just a few months apart.

It was also 2022's fourth-highest-grossing film in India. The film has been a favorite not just among audiences but also authorities, as it was featured in the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama section, where it won the Silver Peacock - Special Jury Award.

For the upcoming film, Rishab has undergone rigorous training in Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest martial art forms originating from Kerala.

Kantara: Chapter 1 introduced the richness of Konkan folklore to the world.

