Released yesterday, Shruti Haasan’s latest Tamil composition is special for more reasons than one—apart from the fact that it serves as an extension of her work as an independent artiste in the regional music space, it sees her join hands with her superstar father, Kamal Haasan, who comes on board as lyricist. “I first conceptualised this song as an English number. I wanted to write a song about the ups and downs of love, and I felt that it should have a Tamil chorus. My dad’s producing partner believed that the entire song should be in Tamil. When we started to think of a lyricist for the composition, he said, ‘You should ask your father’. I wasn’t sure that was an option, but having him [Kamal] on board was an honour. He is one of the most gifted lyricists [of our time]. Subsequently, I started to work on the music video,” shares Shruti of the track, Inimel, which translates to ‘from now on’.

While the composition had been crafted before she approached her father, Shruti reveals that she made a few tweaks to “retain appa’s style of writing”. “His style enhanced the song. My biggest takeaway from working with him is that he is not someone who settles after [writing] one or two [versions]. He will give me 10 options for the lyrics. That level of excitement for the art is something I always find inspiring.”

Inimel, she reveals, speaks of modern love and its complications. “It’s about being comfortable in continually searching for love, and knowing it’s a bit of a delusion. I wanted to create a moment in the lyrics and visuals [with which I could show] an entire relationship in four minutes. This song is a continuation of my celebration of indie music on a large scale, and in my regional language.”