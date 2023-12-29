Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve
Mumbai: Ghatkopar upgrade Phase 1 completed
Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium
Mumbai: Aarey-BKC Metro to have 260 round trips every day
Mumbai: City to stay warm till first week of January
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Shruti Haasan reacts to Orrys claim of her being rude says I treat people exactly the way I am treated

Shruti Haasan reacts to Orry's claim of her being rude, says, 'I treat people exactly the way I am treated'

Updated on: 29 December,2023 05:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

In a new interview with The Times of India, Shruti hinted at the comments made by Orry. The actress mentioned how she treats people the way they treat her

Shruti Haasan reacts to Orry's claim of her being rude, says, 'I treat people exactly the way I am treated'

Orry and Shruti Haasan

Listen to this article
Shruti Haasan reacts to Orry's claim of her being rude, says, 'I treat people exactly the way I am treated'
x
00:00

Orry had recently hosted an 'AMA' (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit where he spilt some major tea about his life, Bollywood celebs, and more. Regardless, he kept the netizens thoroughly entertained with his confessions. But one of his confessions seemed to have caught the eye of none other than Shruti Haasan. Orry mentioned that Shruti was 'rude' and had called him a 'pune'.


Shruti Haasan reacts to Orry's claim of her being rude


In a new interview with The Times of India, Shruti reacted to Orry's claim of her being rude. She said, "I am like a mirror; I treat people exactly the way I am treated, and I am never sorry for it.” She emphasised that she focuses on being surrounded by positive people and that she doesn't even know who Orry is.


This indirect back and forth was started on Reddit when a netizen asked Orry, "Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can’t take a name, just give hints.” Responding to this, Orry wrote, “Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her!”

He continued, “Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” (peon) like a spot boy or smth (something),” 

Shruti even took to social media to clear the air about the rumours that the mention of 'husband' caused. She said, "So, I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.”

Orry on his bond with Janhvi Kapoor

Talking about his best friend in the industry, Orry confessed, "My closet from the industry is Janhvi kapoor, I think JK has part timer as my therapist, my advisor, my teacher, my guru, my life coach, my cheer leader, my support system, etc etc she has always been the real deal to me. Says it how it is and says it with love."

Talking about a rough patch in his life where Janhvi played the supportive role, he said, "There was a time 3 years ago, I hit a very dark rock bottom in my life, and I kid you not, this girl has sat with me on the phone (we were in different countries) and baby sat me for days, weeks, months. Between sets, between meals, between sleep. I would have been so traumatised if I was her, but she is such a strong girl, the life raft of my life. I would not be where I am, or even how happy I am if JK did not have my back, back then and today. I may sound like a suck up/ a fan/ or even a minion, but idgaf credit where credit is due dude."

"There has not been a moment I have been conscious, scared, embarrassed to share any detail of my life with her, no matter how low or humiliating it could be." He added.

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shruti haasan Orry Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK