Shruti Haasan reacts to Orry's claim of her being rude, says, 'I treat people exactly the way I am treated'

Orry had recently hosted an 'AMA' (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit where he spilt some major tea about his life, Bollywood celebs, and more. Regardless, he kept the netizens thoroughly entertained with his confessions. But one of his confessions seemed to have caught the eye of none other than Shruti Haasan. Orry mentioned that Shruti was 'rude' and had called him a 'pune'.

In a new interview with The Times of India, Shruti reacted to Orry's claim of her being rude. She said, "I am like a mirror; I treat people exactly the way I am treated, and I am never sorry for it.” She emphasised that she focuses on being surrounded by positive people and that she doesn't even know who Orry is.

This indirect back and forth was started on Reddit when a netizen asked Orry, "Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can’t take a name, just give hints.” Responding to this, Orry wrote, “Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her!”

He continued, “Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” (peon) like a spot boy or smth (something),”

Shruti even took to social media to clear the air about the rumours that the mention of 'husband' caused. She said, "So, I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.”

Orry on his bond with Janhvi Kapoor

Talking about his best friend in the industry, Orry confessed, "My closet from the industry is Janhvi kapoor, I think JK has part timer as my therapist, my advisor, my teacher, my guru, my life coach, my cheer leader, my support system, etc etc she has always been the real deal to me. Says it how it is and says it with love."

Talking about a rough patch in his life where Janhvi played the supportive role, he said, "There was a time 3 years ago, I hit a very dark rock bottom in my life, and I kid you not, this girl has sat with me on the phone (we were in different countries) and baby sat me for days, weeks, months. Between sets, between meals, between sleep. I would have been so traumatised if I was her, but she is such a strong girl, the life raft of my life. I would not be where I am, or even how happy I am if JK did not have my back, back then and today. I may sound like a suck up/ a fan/ or even a minion, but idgaf credit where credit is due dude."

"There has not been a moment I have been conscious, scared, embarrassed to share any detail of my life with her, no matter how low or humiliating it could be." He added.