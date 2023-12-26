The Internet's 'Liver' Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, recently opened up about his closest friends in Bollywood. Orry was asked if there was anybody he considered his 'real friend' in the 'fake' industry

Pic/Orry Instagram

Listen to this article Orry on his bond with 'therapist' Janhvi Kapoor: She baby sat me for days, weeks, months, between meals, between sleep x 00:00

The Internet's 'Liver' Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, recently opened up about his closest friends in Bollywood on a Reddit sub. The viral sensation spilled the tea about Bollywood's celebrities, who their closest friends are, the 'rudest' celeb encounter, and many more. But what really tugged at our hearts was his admission about his bond with Janhvi Kapoor. Orry was asked if there was anybody he considered his 'real friend' in the 'fake' industry.

Orry on his bond with 'therapist' Janhvi Kapoor

ADVERTISEMENT

Orry confessed, "My closet from the industry is Janhvi Kapoor. I think JK has part timer as my therapist, my advisor, my teacher, my guru, my life coach, my cheer leader, my support system, etc etc she has always been the real deal to me. Says it how it is and says it with love."

Talking about a rough patch in his life where Janhvi played the supportive role, he said, "There was a time 3 years ago, I hit a very dark rock bottom in my life, and I kid you not, this girl has sat with me on the phone (we were in different countries) and baby sat me for days, weeks, months. Between sets, between meals, between sleep. I would have been so traumatised if I was her, but she is such a strong girl, the life raft of my life. I would not be where I am, or even how happy I am if JK did not have my back, back then and today. I may sound like a suck up/ a fan/ or even a minion, but idgaf credit where credit is due dude."

"There has not been a moment I have been conscious, scared, embarrassed to share any detail of my life with her, no matter how low or humiliating it could be." He added.

Who is Orry?

While many still can't pin point what Orry exactly does, in the experience section of LinkedIn, it showed Orry as a 'Special Project Manager' at Reliance Industries Limited for over 6 years. Yes, 6 years. So, unlike him saying 'he is working on himself" instead of a 9-5, Orry is actually a working man. As of now, he's still listed as a special project manager. He has also expressed his keen interest in the position of graphic designer.