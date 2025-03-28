Shruti Haasan says working with icons Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna on Coolie taught her the ground rule to never stop learning despite one’s success

For Shruti Haasan, Coolie is not just another film. The actor believes that director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s actioner, which brings together Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, is a masterclass in making a masala entertainer. Having recently wrapped up the shoot, she notes that an ambitious movie like Coolie demands clear vision, something that Kanagaraj brings to the table. “When Lokesh and I did a music video together [Inimel, 2024], he was experimental and a different person on that set. Here he is the captain of the ship, with a distinct vision. He is a clear communicator, so, we never had more than a few takes. It’s wonderful to work with a director who is calm and knows how to get the work done without causing chaos. He is collaborative, and your inputs are encouraged,”

she shares.

If Kanagaraj’s Vikram (2022) saw Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil together, Coolie brings megastars Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna together on screen. Sharing the frame with the two icons can be exciting as well as daunting. Shruti says, “Rajini sir is an icon, and it’s not because of his star power. How he deals with people and the positivity he brings to the set is beautiful. People thought I knew him, I didn’t. This is my first tryst with him and it was a joy getting to know him. He is spiritual and wise, but contemporary in his outlook. Nag sir and I knew each other. My comfort with him showed in the work.”

What would be the one takeaway from working with three of the biggest forces in the Tamil film industry? The actor promptly replies, “This film taught me the ground rule about the movie industry’s stalwarts—no matter how far you go, never stop learning.”

Aamir Khan has a cameo in Coolie, which marks his first appearance in a Tamil film. It also marks his reunion with Rajinikanth 30 years after their Hindi film, Aatank Hi Aatank (1995).