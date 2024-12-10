Actor Siddharth has compared the massive crowd that gathered at the trailer launch of Pushpa 2 in Patna to that turning up at a construction site

Pushpa 2: The Rule might be breaking all box office records, but the quality and appeal of the Allu Arjun starrer as a piece of cinema is still being debated. While critics remain largely unimpressed with the movie, fans of the genre have flocked to theatres nonetheless. Actor Siddharth, star of films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Rang De Basanti and Bommarillu (2006), has now commented on the mass appeal of Pushpa 2, saying that it is no big deal gathering crowds in India.

'No big deal gathering a crowd in India'

The actor was particularly referring to the massive crowd that had gathered at an event held in Patna for the trailer launch of Pushpa 2. The event, held at Gandhi Maidan, was attended by the film's stars - Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna - and over 10,000 screaming fans. At one point, things seemed to be getting out of control as fans climbed barricades and structures to get close to the stars.

Siddharth said that it was no big deal gathering a crowd in India. In an interview with Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri, Siddharth said, "That’s all marketing. It’s not a big deal to gather a crowd in India. You bring a JCB for construction and crowds will gather automatically. So it's not a big deal getting a crowd in Bihar... In India, there’s no relation between a large crowd and quality. If that’s the case, then all political parties should win because they see large crowd. Back then, it was called the biryani and quarter packet gang."

Siddharth and Aditi's wedding

Meanwhile, Siddharth recently tied the knot with actress Aditi Rao Hydari. They had a simple temple ceremony first, followed by a more lavish wedding celebration in Rajasthan. The couple posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram and penned a sweet note which read, "Shiny happy people, Two friends got married, Their friends like family were there,There were proposals and vows, Song, dance and much celebration, There was so much laughter and so many tears, A union of friends it was, Two friends got married, And two pixies became one."

Pushpa 2 box office collection so far

On Monday, Pushpa 2 raked in nearly Rs 65 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to reports. The Sukumar directorial released on December 5, and has been enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office over the past 5 days. according to Sacnilk.com, the day 6 predictions have set it up for a huge Rs 950 crore gross collection worldwide. It will cross the Rs 1000 crore mark before week 1 is over.