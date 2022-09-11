SIIMA 2022: Allu Arjun accepts Best Actor Award in Pushpa Raj style; 'Pushpa: The Rise' wins best film, director

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) rewards the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry
Allu Arjun. Pic- Instagram
The world has seen the kind of rage that 'Pushpa: The Rise' has created with its release. While the film went on to register its success at the box office all over the world, Allu Arjun’s craze as Pushpa Raj among the audience has shown an unprecedented effect that is still visible around the country. The film has now won major awards at South India's biggest award ceremony- SIIMA.
While the entire south Industry was present at the award ceremony, everyone was eyeing on the winners of Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor category, and 'Pushpa: The Rise' ruled it over.
The film presented the pan India superstar Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar of Pushpa Raj which went on to create a rage of its own over the boundaries. Allu Arjun won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) at 'Pushpa: The Rise' at SIIMA. The actor received the award in his Pushpa Raj style on the stage.
As the film took over the whole nation with its mind-blowing visuals, dialogues and action sequences, and a lot more, Sukumar as a director deserves all the credit for the same. Sukumar won the award for the best director (Telugu) for Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA.
Above all, 'Pushpa: The Rise' as a film has set some really unbelievable records at the box office and also ruled the hearts of the millions with its brilliant story, songs, and everything. 'Pushpa: The Rise' won the Best Film (Telugu) Award at SIIMA.
Other than this, Devi Sri Prasad is a man behind creating raging numbers like 'Daakko Daakko Meka', 'Srivalli', 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', 'Saami Saami', and 'Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda'. Devi Sri Prasad won the Best Music Director for 'Pushpa: The Rise' at SIIMA followed by the Best Lyrics award to Chandrabose for 'Srivalli' song. And then who can forget the best friend of Pushpa Raj, Kesava aka Mondelu. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
Meanwhile 'Pushpa: The Rise' is collecting all the love and critical acclamation from the masses, its second part, 'Pushpa: The Rule' has been eagerly awaited by the fans. While the makers are also equally excited to bring the second part of the film to the audience, they have recently updated about the commencement of the shoot with a Pooja ceremony.