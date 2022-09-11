SIIMA 2022: Allu Arjun accepts Best Actor Award in Pushpa Raj style; 'Pushpa: The Rise' wins best film, director

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) rewards the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry

Allu Arjun. Pic- Instagram

The world has seen the kind of rage that 'Pushpa: The Rise' has created with its release. While the film went on to register its success at the box office all over the world, Allu Arjun’s craze as Pushpa Raj among the audience has shown an unprecedented effect that is still visible around the country. The film has now won major awards at South India's biggest award ceremony- SIIMA.

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) rewards the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry. While the entire south Industry was present at the award ceremony, everyone was eyeing on the winners of Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor category, and 'Pushpa: The Rise' ruled it over.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt would want to be part of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' track if given a chance, without replacing the actress!

The film presented the pan India superstar Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar of Pushpa Raj which went on to create a rage of its own over the boundaries. Allu Arjun won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) at 'Pushpa: The Rise' at SIIMA. The actor received the award in his Pushpa Raj style on the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

As the film took over the whole nation with its mind-blowing visuals, dialogues and action sequences, and a lot more, Sukumar as a director deserves all the credit for the same. Sukumar won the award for the best director (Telugu) for Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Above all, 'Pushpa: The Rise' as a film has set some really unbelievable records at the box office and also ruled the hearts of the millions with its brilliant story, songs, and everything. 'Pushpa: The Rise' won the Best Film (Telugu) Award at SIIMA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Other than this, Devi Sri Prasad is a man behind creating raging numbers like 'Daakko Daakko Meka', 'Srivalli', 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', 'Saami Saami', and 'Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda'. Devi Sri Prasad won the Best Music Director for 'Pushpa: The Rise' at SIIMA followed by the Best Lyrics award to Chandrabose for 'Srivalli' song. And then who can forget the best friend of Pushpa Raj, Kesava aka Mondelu. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Also Read: Allu Arjun craze hits Ganesh Chaturthi, fans welcome Pushpa Raj inspired Lord Ganesha idols

Meanwhile 'Pushpa: The Rise' is collecting all the love and critical acclamation from the masses, its second part, 'Pushpa: The Rule' has been eagerly awaited by the fans. While the makers are also equally excited to bring the second part of the film to the audience, they have recently updated about the commencement of the shoot with a Pooja ceremony.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 2 + 6 Submit Request