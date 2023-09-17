SIIMA Awards 2023: Here is the complete list of winners from Tamil and Malayalam cinema

SIIMA Awards 2023: The members of the Tamil and Malayalam cinema were honoured on September 16
Winners of SIIMA Awards 2023
Key Highlights
- SIIMA Awards 2023 celebrates the best of South Indian movies
- On Saturday night, films and artists from Malayalam and Tamil industry were honoured
- Tovino Thomas, Kamal Haasan, Trisha and others won big
SIIMA Awards 2023 is one of the leading awards of South Cinema. The Awards is back with its 11th edition. The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) celebrate the best of South Indian movies from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.
Artists from the Kannada and Telugu film industries were honoured on September 15 while on Saturday night, members of the Kerala and Tamil film industry were honoured. Here is the complete list of winners from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries:
ADVERTISEMENT
SIIMA AWARDS 2023 TAMIl WINNERS
Extraordinary Achievement Award – Mani Ratnam
Best Film – Ponniyin Selvan – 1
Best Director – Lokesh Kanagara for Vikram
Popular Choice Best Actor (Male) – Kamal Haasan for Vikram
Popular Choice Best Actor (Female) –Trisha for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Actor (Critics) (Male) – R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Actor (Critics) (Female) –Keerthy Suresh for Saani Kaayidham
Best Supporting Actor (Male) – Kaali Venkat for Gargi
Best Supporting Actor (Female) – Vasanthi for Vikram
Best Actor (Negative Role) – S J Suryah for Don
Best Music Director – Anirudh Ravichander for Vikram
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Kamal Hassan for Vikram
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Jonita Gandhi for Arabic Kuthu
Best Lyric writer – Ilango Krishnan for Ponni Nadhi
Best Debut Actor (Male) – Pradeep Ranganathan for Love Today
Best Debut Actor (Female) – Aditi Shankar for Viruman
Best Debut Producer – Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi
Best Actor (Comedy Role) – Yogi Babu for Love Today
Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Production Designer – Thota Tharani for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Debut Director – R Madhavan for Rocketry – The Nambi Effect
SIIMA AWARDS 2023 MALAYALAM WINNERS
Best Director – Vineeth Sreenivasan for Hridayam
Best Film – Nna Thaan Case Kodu
Best Actor (Female) – Kalyani Priyadarshan for Bro Daddy
Best Actor (Male) – Tovino Thomas for Thallumaala
Best Actor (Critics) (Female) – Darshana Rajendran’for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
Best Actor (Critics) (Male) – Kunchacko Boban for Nna Thaan Case Kodu
Best Cinematographer – Sharan Velayudhan for Saudi Vellakka
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Mridula Warrier for Mayilpeeli
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Job Kurian for Pakalo Kaanaathe
Best Lyric Writer – Vinayak Sasikumar For Parudeesa
Best Music Director – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam.
Special Jury Appreciation Award – Basil Joseph for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
Best Supporting actor (Female) – Bindu Panicker for Rorschach
Best Debut Actor (Female) – Gayathrie Shankar for Nna Thaan Case Kodu
Best Supporting Actor (Male) – Lal for Mahaveeryar.
Best Debut Director – Abhinav Sunder Nayak for Mukundan Unni Associates
Best Actor (Negative Role) – Vineeth Sreenivasan for Mukundan Unni Associates
Best Actor (Comedy Role) – Rajesh Madhavan for Nna Thaan Case Kodu
Best Debut Producer – Unni Mukundan Films for Meppadiyan