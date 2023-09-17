SIIMA Awards 2023: The members of the Tamil and Malayalam cinema were honoured on September 16

Winners of SIIMA Awards 2023

Listen to this article SIIMA Awards 2023: Here is the complete list of winners from Tamil and Malayalam cinema x 00:00

SIIMA Awards 2023 celebrates the best of South Indian movies On Saturday night, films and artists from Malayalam and Tamil industry were honoured Tovino Thomas, Kamal Haasan, Trisha and others won big

SIIMA Awards 2023 is one of the leading awards of South Cinema. The Awards is back with its 11th edition. The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) celebrate the best of South Indian movies from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.

Artists from the Kannada and Telugu film industries were honoured on September 15 while on Saturday night, members of the Kerala and Tamil film industry were honoured. Here is the complete list of winners from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries:

SIIMA AWARDS 2023 TAMIl WINNERS

Extraordinary Achievement Award – Mani Ratnam

Best Film – Ponniyin Selvan – 1

Best Director – Lokesh Kanagara for Vikram

Popular Choice Best Actor (Male) – Kamal Haasan for Vikram

Popular Choice Best Actor (Female) –Trisha for Ponniyin Selvan 1

Best Actor (Critics) (Male) – R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Actor (Critics) (Female) –Keerthy Suresh for Saani Kaayidham

Best Supporting Actor (Male) – Kaali Venkat for Gargi

Best Supporting Actor (Female) – Vasanthi for Vikram

Best Actor (Negative Role) – S J Suryah for Don

Best Music Director – Anirudh Ravichander for Vikram

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Kamal Hassan for Vikram

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Jonita Gandhi for Arabic Kuthu

Best Lyric writer – Ilango Krishnan for Ponni Nadhi

Best Debut Actor (Male) – Pradeep Ranganathan for Love Today

Best Debut Actor (Female) – Aditi Shankar for Viruman

Best Debut Producer – Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi

Best Actor (Comedy Role) – Yogi Babu for Love Today

Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1

Best Production Designer – Thota Tharani for Ponniyin Selvan 1

Best Debut Director – R Madhavan for Rocketry – The Nambi Effect



SIIMA AWARDS 2023 MALAYALAM WINNERS



Best Director – Vineeth Sreenivasan for Hridayam

Best Film – Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Actor (Female) – Kalyani Priyadarshan for Bro Daddy

Best Actor (Male) – Tovino Thomas for Thallumaala

Best Actor (Critics) (Female) – Darshana Rajendran’for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Best Actor (Critics) (Male) – Kunchacko Boban for Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Cinematographer – Sharan Velayudhan for Saudi Vellakka

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Mridula Warrier for Mayilpeeli

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Job Kurian for Pakalo Kaanaathe

Best Lyric Writer – Vinayak Sasikumar For Parudeesa

Best Music Director – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam.

Special Jury Appreciation Award – Basil Joseph for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Best Supporting actor (Female) – Bindu Panicker for Rorschach

Best Debut Actor (Female) – Gayathrie Shankar for Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Supporting Actor (Male) – Lal for Mahaveeryar.

Best Debut Director – Abhinav Sunder Nayak for Mukundan Unni Associates

Best Actor (Negative Role) – Vineeth Sreenivasan for Mukundan Unni Associates

Best Actor (Comedy Role) – Rajesh Madhavan for Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Best Debut Producer – Unni Mukundan Films for Meppadiyan