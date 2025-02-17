The much-anticipated film Dil Madharasi, which marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss, is billed as a high-octane action entertainer

In Pic: Sivakarthikeyan

The wait is finally over! On Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the makers of the film have revealed the title of his next project with AR Murugadoss. While revealing the movie’s name, Dil Madharasi, the makers also dropped the first glimpse of the action drama.

The much-anticipated film Dil Madharasi, which marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss, is billed as a high-octane action entertainer. Sivakarthikeyan delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career with his last outing, Amaran, and Murugadoss, a director at the peak of his career, is set to deliver two major films this year. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, this film is being crafted on an epic scale, promising a visual spectacle.

Maker’s reveal movie title on Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday

Today, on the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s title, Dil Madharasi, through an action-packed glimpse that sets the tone for what to expect from this intense action extravaganza. Sivakarthikeyan is presented in a completely power-packed avatar, radiating intensity. While it doesn’t contain a single dialogue, the glimpse introduces other key characters in the movie.

Fans react to first glimpse of Dil Madharasi

As the makers have dropped the first glimpse of the movie, fans have started reacting to it. One user shared, “Omggg 0:26 SK in Rudhra Dhandavam mode. Didn't expect this from SK. Excellent teaser.” Another commented, “Title and glimpse pure goosebumps. Blockbuster loading for SK.” A third fan wrote, “No matter what, I am seated for this epic combo. Uhhff stuff, he owns a unique body language in this film.”

More about the film

The title glimpse features high-class visuals captured by cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, while Rockstar composer Anirudh Ravichander elevates the visuals with his electrifying score. AR Murugadoss, renowned for his gripping narratives and intense storytelling, promises to weave a fresh and exciting action-packed tale with this new movie, Dil Madharasi.

This marks the first big-ticket project for actress Rukmini Vasanth, while Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth will be seen in crucial roles.

The editing is handled by the capable Sreekar Prasad, while Arun Venjaramoodu oversees the art direction. The action choreography is supervised by Kevin Master and Dhilip Master.

The title reveal and the glimpse has only heightened excitement for this high-profile project.