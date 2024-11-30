Sobhita looked stunning in a beautiful yellow outfit as she shared pictures from the intimate ceremony. The picture that Sobhita shared on her Instagram has our hearts through and through

Sobhita Dhulipala

Listen to this article ‘Gorgeous’! Fans can't stop gushing over Sobhita Dhulipala’s Raata sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam look, see pics x 00:00

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding festivities started with a beautiful Haldi ceremony, and now the bride-to-be has shared pictures from her intimate Haldi celebration, and it is all things love. Sobhita looked stunning in a beautiful yellow outfit as she shared pictures from the intimate ceremony. While sharing the pictures of her close-knit celebration, the actress wrote, "Raata sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam," leaving fans gushing over her cuteness.

Sobhita's Haldi Ceremony Pictures

The picture that Sobhita Dhulipala shared on her Instagram has our hearts through and through as she looks beautiful. The first picture shows her sitting as water was poured on her, while another picture shows her performing rituals. One picture shows her posing with her family members. One picture displays her feet with haldi paste applied to them. Check out Sobhita's dreamy Haldi pics. For her big day, Sobhita has reportedly handpicked a Kanjivaram silk saree while shopping with her mother. In keeping with tradition, she is also acquiring a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, along with a matching set for Chay.

As soon as athe ctress dropped the pictures fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “I don't remember, when did we last saw so much telugu in a wedding in the recent times". "She manifesting just like she did in MIH," another one wrote. A third fan commented, "Gorgeous"

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4. Touted as a simple and intimate wedding, the grand ceremony will be held at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The tight-knit affair will reportedly have 300-400 family members, closest friends, and colleagues as guests.

It was earlier reported that streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to the wedding for a staggering sum of ₹50 crore, but a source has dismissed these claims as entirely baseless. "There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth."

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have always been deeply connected to their roots and hold their cultural heritage in high regard. Their wedding is anticipated to beautifully honor traditions while reflecting a modern outlook.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.