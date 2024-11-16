Director-producer SS Kumaran has issued a letter against Vignesh Shivan, alleging that the title 'LIC' was actually registered with him (Suma Pictures) in 2015, and no permission was given to Vignesh regarding its use.

After Nayanthara posted a scathing letter to Dhanush on social media, calling out his reaction after they used a three-second footage from the film 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan', social media has now been divided into two groups. While some support Nayanthara, others support Dhanush's actions. Now, in the midst of this, director-producer SS Kumaran has issued a letter against Vignesh Shivan, alleging that the title 'LIC' was actually registered with him (Suma Pictures) in 2015, and no permission was given to Vignesh regarding its use.

SS Kumaran calls out Vignesh Shivan

Kumaran, in his letter, wrote that the director had used the title for his Pradeep Ranganathan film without any permission. In the letter released on Saturday afternoon, he wrote, “Dhanush has served you a legal notice for using three seconds of footage without his permission. However, your husband has used the title 'LIC' for his film, even though he knew that it was registered under my production house. He asked me for permission through someone, and I had not granted it. Still, he went ahead and marketed the film as 'LIC'. How do you justify this?”

‘You trampled over me as I’m a small producer’

He further continued and shared that he was trampled over because he is a small producer and wrote, "You patiently waited for two years for permission from someone who was more powerful than you to use that footage, but you trampled all over me as I’m a small producer. That has really upset me, and you need to answer for that in God's forum. I have gone through so much emotional turmoil and pain because of what you did, and it has affected my film as well."

‘Terrible trend you and your husband are trying to set‘

He continued and further wrote, "Every filmmaker spends time and money on his films, and if you want to use anything for your business purposes, you need to understand that you must take permission legally and through the correct procedures. You are not doing anything for free; you are trying to use our footage/title for free, which is a terrible trend you and your husband are trying to set in the film industry."

About 'Love Insurance Kompany'

'Love Insurance Kompany' is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language science fiction romantic comedy film directed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie is jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It features Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty in lead roles, supported by a talented cast including Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Mysskin, Seeman, Anandaraj, Sunil Reddy, Sha Ra, Muhammed Rasool, and Edin Rose.