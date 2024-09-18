Shivan, who turned a year older, got the cutest birthday wish. The first picture has the duo looking into each other’s eyes, while the second snap has them kissing

Nayanthara is on cloud nine as she celebrates the birthday of the love of her life, Vignesh Shivan. The actress took to her Instagram and shared mushy pictures with her hubby, accompanied by a cute caption. The couple got married in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, in June 2022 in the presence of their loved ones. Shivan, who turned a year older, got the cutest birthday wish. The first picture has the duo looking into each other’s eyes, while the second snap has them kissing. The third picture shows Nayanthara hugging Vignesh as they posed for the camera, while the last picture in the series has Vignesh planting a kiss on Nayanthara’s forehead.

While sharing these pictures on her post, Nayanthara wrote, "Happyyyy Birthday My Everything. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam." As soon as Nayanthara dropped the pictures on her Instagram, fans started reacting to them. While a few were gushing over the mushy pics, others dropped congratulatory wishes.

While reacting to the pics, one fan wrote, "She is lucky no no he is lucky noooo both are lucky, yeah." "Many more happy returns @wikkiofficial. I wish you a long life with gold and golden hugs," captioned another. A third fan, while wishing Shivan, stated, "Happy birthday inspiration. May god bless your work & your family... eagerly waiting for LIC."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', which the latter had helmed. The two had reportedly been dating since then and finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple also became parents to twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, in October last year via surrogacy. On the work front, Nayanthara was most recently seen in the megastar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'.

Earlier, the couple sparked separation rumours after the actress posted a cryptic message on her Instagram. Nayanthara took to her Instagram stories and shared a quote that read, "She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes." Soon after, speculation surrounding their marriage caught fire. Nayanthara dismissed all the reports by posting cute pictures with her husband.