Earlier this week, pictures of Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran shooting for SS Rajamouli’s next, the working title of which is SSMB29, leaked online (Scene leaked from Rajamouli’s set, March 10). That has come as a blow to the filmmaker, who hopes to depict a novel world in his jungle adventure, also starring Priyanka Chopra. We’ve learnt that to combat any further breaches, the director has beefed up the security in the ongoing Odisha schedule. A three-layer security system has been put into place to man the 500-member crew that is filming at Talamali Hilltop in Koraput.



A senior member from the production, on condition of anonymity, said, “Rajamouli sir wants to maintain secrecy around the world that he is creating. As part of the three-tier security system, guards have been stationed at all entry and exit points to ensure that only authorised personnel can enter the set. The second layer involves the on-site monitoring, where crew members undergo additional checks. Another team mans the core filming location and all electronic devices, except walkie-talkies, are prohibited. Any leak, no matter how small, affects the film’s eventual impact.”

Till the month-end, Rajamouli of RRR (2022) and Baahubali fame will shoot on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and in the forests of the state. With the open landscape posing challenges in controlling unauthorised access, the production team has stationed additional personnel of 35 around the location perimeter. “Since the set’s location was leaked, local forest authorities have been roped in to keep intruders at bay. Actors have been requested to not share anything on social media until the official announcement,” the source added.