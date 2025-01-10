Launched in collaboration with Dolby, the state-of-the-art facility aims to redefine the audio-visual standards of Indian filmmaking, ensuring cinematic experiences that meet global benchmarks.

SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni at the new facility

The iconic Annapurna Studios has scripted history again by launching India’s first Dolby certified postproduction facility for cinema & home, which was unveiled by the globally renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the presence of the celebrated actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, Vice Chairman of Annapurna Studios.

Interestingly, Rajamouli’s Academy-award-winning RRR—special footage of which was also played at the grand event—was the first-ever Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema, making this a landmark moment for the Indian film industry.

Rajamouli remarked, “During the time of RRR, when we wanted to grade the film in Dolby Vision, we had to travel all the way to Germany. It was a bit disheartening that I couldn’t experience my film in Dolby Vision within my own country. But today, I’m thrilled to see a Dolby Vision grading facility right here at Annapurna Studios. Even more exciting is the fact that, by the time my next film releases, there will be multiple Dolby Cinema across India. Watching a film in Dolby Vision is an entirely different experience—the crystal-clear clarity and the way it enhances the nuances of every frame take storytelling to a whole new level. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it!”

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Vice Chairman and the face of Annapurna Studios, noted how the studio continues to be at the forefront of innovation in Indian cinema. "From being a pioneer in virtual production to now housing the country’s first Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home, the attempt has always been to put Indian films on the map. As Annapurna Studios celebrates its 50th year, this collaboration with Dolby is a testament to that vision. At Annapurna, our legacy has been to embrace change and innovation, and this is another step forward in that journey."

Supriya Yarlagadda, ED of Annapurna Studios, emphasized the significance of this milestone and said, "With Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home, we are introducing a game-changing technology that will redefine how films are created and experienced in India. We aim to empower filmmakers to tell their stories with unparalleled precision and impact.”

The event featured exclusive screenings of content, including scenes from RRR, in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, showcasing the stunning capabilities of the facility.