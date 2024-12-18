Breaking News
SS Rajamouli on working with Jr NTR in RRR Felt like I was shooting with two tigers

Updated on: 18 December,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Three years after the global success of “RRR”, Rajamouli is inviting fans to revisit the magic with an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette

SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. Pics/Yogen Shah

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli recently opened up about working with Jr NTR, revealing that collaborating with the actor felt like working with "two tigers," highlighting the immense energy and power NTR brought to the set.


Three years after the global success of “RRR”, Rajamouli is inviting fans to revisit the magic with an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette. The new video offers a sneak peek into the creation of the epic film, which had audiences worldwide dancing to the electrifying beats of the song “Naatu Naatu.”


In the one-minute-fifty-second clip, the director sings praises of his lead actors, especially Jr. NTR, who played Komaram Bheem in the film. Rajamouli shared, “I felt like I was shooting with not one, but two tigers,” referencing the actor's powerhouse performance and his popular moniker, Young Tiger.


The video also showcases heartwarming moments of camaraderie, with NTR affectionately calling Rajamouli "Jakkanna," a term of endearment that fans enthusiastically celebrated in the comments. Reflecting on the legacy of RRR, the Ramayya Vasthavayya star shared, “RRR will remain with me for the rest of my life.”

“RRR,” which hit theatres on March 24, 2022, achieved global acclaim at prestigious platforms like the Oscars and Golden Globes. The movie brought historic Oscar glory to India with its chart-topping song "Naatu Naatu."

At the 95th Academy Awards, the track won Best Original Song, making it the first ever from an Indian and Asian film to claim this prestigious honour. This monumental win cemented RRR's legacy as the first and only Indian feature film to achieve an Academy Award.

“RRR” stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

A behind-the-scenes documentary, “RRR: Behind &amp; Beyond," will be screened in select theatres on Friday, December 20. The makers have recently unveiled the trailer, providing a glimpse into the immense effort that went into bringing the epic film to life.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

