Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > CBFC denies clearance to actor and BJP Minister Suresh Gopis JSK over titular characters name

CBFC denies clearance to actor and BJP Minister Suresh Gopi's JSK over titular character's name

Updated on: 23 June,2025 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The CBFC has denied screening permission to Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran’s film JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala over the use of the name 'Janaki', citing its religious significance. The film’s release has been postponed

CBFC denies clearance to actor and BJP Minister Suresh Gopi's JSK over titular character's name

Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parmeswaran in JSK

Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran's upcoming Malayalam film 'J.S.K- Janaki vs State of Kerala' has hit a hurdle. According to reports, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has denied screening permission to the film owing to the name of the titular character which is Janaki. Anupama plays the role of Janaki, a sexual assault survivor.

JSK release gets postponed over name row


The Pravin Narayanan-directed movie, with Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, reportedly revolves around the legal battle of an assaulted woman named Janaki against the state. According to a report in PTI, industry sources have said that the film was reportedly denied screening clearance, citing that 'Janaki', an alternative name of Goddess Sita, cannot be used for such a character.


Later in the day, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty came out with a sarcastic Facebook post apparently referring to the reported denial of screening permission to the movie by the Censor Board.

"Censor Board or senseless Board?" the minister asked in the FB post without directly mentioning the issue.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, filmmaker Narayanan, in a Facebook post, confirmed that the Censor Board has denied screening permission for the movie. He said that the film will not be releasing on its scheduled date of June 27.

'No Sita, Janaki for sexual assault survivors'

Meanwhile, noted director B Unnikrishnan, the general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), on Sunday told reporters that the makers of the JSK were clearly informed by the CBFC that the name 'Janaki' cannot be used in the movie. "They have not received any written information in this regard. A show-cause notice is yet to be received. They expect to get it by Monday," he told reporters in Kochi.

The CBFC clearly stated to the film's crew that the name 'Sita' cannot be used either in the title or for the character in the movie, Unnikrishnan said.

"The story is about the legal fight carried out by an assaulted woman against the state. It is said (by the Board) that Goddess Sita's name cannot be given to the woman character who suffered assault," he said.

Not the first time Janaki caused a hurdle 

Turns out this is not the first time that the CBFC refused a film team to use the name Janaki. The team of another Malayalam film were forced to change it to "Jayanthi" to get Censor Board certification.

Terming the Board's action as "strange", the FEFKA secretary asked where the country is heading. He said the filmmakers are even denied the freedom to give names of their choice to the characters in their films.

The director also said that in this circumstance, it would be tough to choose a name for characters belonging to the Hindu religion, as the majority of them would be epithets of Gods or Goddesses.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi and the makers of the film were immediately not available for a comment.

(with inputs from PTI)

