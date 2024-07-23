Bobby Deol and Suriya will be locking horns with each other in the film Kanguva directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also stars Disha Patani

In Pic: Suriya

On the occasion of Suriya's birthday, fans of the superstar were treated to a special surprise as Green Studio unveiled the first song, "Fire," from the highly anticipated film 'Kanguva.' The song's launch certainly adds to the excitement surrounding this mega project, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

"Fire" perfectly encapsulates Suriya's character in 'Kanguva' – a ferocious, daredevil persona. Described by the makers as a "lion's roar and firestorm," the song is a fitting tribute to Suriya's intense role in the movie. The track's powerful beats and compelling visuals are designed to reflect the character's wild and untamed spirit, setting the tone for the epic journey that 'Kanguva' promises to be.

As soon as the song was released, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “I think this film is the history of kalageyaas.” “Suriya annaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa fireda,” commented another. A third fan wrote, “SURIYA na (heart emoji).”

Produced under the banner of Studio Green, 'Kanguva' is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. With an estimated budget exceeding 350 crores, the film surpasses many high-profile projects like 'Pushpa' and 'Singham.' It has been filmed across seven countries and various regions of India, capturing the essence of the prehistoric era. The film's grandeur is further amplified by its collaboration with Hollywood experts in the fields of action and cinematography, ensuring that 'Kanguva' boasts some of the most spectacular visuals ever seen in Indian cinema.

One of the film’s most talked-about features is its massive war sequence, involving over 10,000 extras, showcasing the scale and ambition of the production. The meticulous planning and execution are evident in every frame, making 'Kanguva' a spectacle that audiences worldwide are eagerly awaiting.

Studio Green has partnered with leading distribution houses to ensure that 'Kanguva' reaches a global audience. Scheduled for release on October 10, 2024, the film's release promises to be a landmark event in cinema history. As the countdown to its premiere begins, fans and film enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Suriya’s power-packed performance and the cinematic marvel that 'Kanguva' is set to be.