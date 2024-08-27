Breaking News
Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh, a self-proclaimed Rajinikanth fan, dies at 46

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh, a self-proclaimed Rajinikanth fan, dies at 46

Updated on: 27 August,2024 03:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh, a self-proclaimed Rajinikanth fan, passed away due to prolonged illness in Chennai. He breathed his last at the age of 46. Read the full story here

Bijili Ramesh

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh passed away due to prolonged illness in Chennai on August 26 night, his family said on Tuesday. He breathed his last at the age of 46. He was receiving treatment for liver-related issues as per his family.


"He suddenly passed away while sleeping. Two days ago, he had returned home from hospital to celebrate his wedding anniversary. He was being treated at the hospital," the actor's family said.



He is survived by wife and son. The final rites is scheduled to take place near MGR Nagar in Chennai today.


Bijili Ramesh rose to fame through YouTube prank videos, which eventually landed him roles in a few films. He acted in movies like Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019), Aadai (2019) and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022) along with several TV shows.

The deceased actor was a self-proclaimed Rajinikanth fan. A few days ago, his family appealed for financial help from the film community to get him through his treatment.

