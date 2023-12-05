Cyclone Michaung batters Chennai

Five people dead across city in rain-related incidents; power and internet connections badly hit

Residents being taken to safer areas by boat in Chennai

Heavy rain continued to pound Chennai and nearby districts on Monday under the impact of a cyclonic storm, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

Low-lying areas and many residential parts witnessed inundation, even as civic agency personnel were involved in clearing the stagnant water. Several areas in the city saw power outage and internet disruption as torrential rain accompanied by squally winds continued to lash the region.

People wade through a flooded road

The Chennai airport operations were suspended from 9.40 am to 11.40 am. As many as 70 flights arriving to and departing from the airport were cancelled owing to non-stop rain. The runway and tarmac also remain shut, sources said.

Five rain related deaths were reported in the city, the police said on Monday. Two of the victims died of electrocution while one person was killed after a tree fell on him in the upmarket Besant Nagar area of the city, an official release said. Two unidentified bodies—each of a man and women were found in different rain affected parts of the city, the release said.

Rail and air services suffered cancellations and delays. “In view of water flowing above danger level, the bridge no.14 between Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi has been suspended on account of safety reasons,” and six trains originating from the Dr MGR Chennai Central to destinations including Coimbatore and Mysuru were cancelled on Monday morning, the Southern Railway said, adding full refund shall be granted to all passengers of the above trains. As a result of inundation, 14 subways in the city were closed, and authorities removed uprooted trees from 11 locations.

Nightmares of 2015

There were startling videos captured by residents of a crocodile crossing a submerged road. The relentless downpour, reminiscent of the 2015 deluge, paralysed daily life, prompting authorities to declare a public holiday. Reacting to a viral video of a crocodile in Perungulathur, Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu said,

“Wildlife officials are on the job to prevent any untoward incidents. Please don’t approach these creatures.”

11

No. of spots where trees got uprooted

‘Storm headed to Andhra Pradesh’

Cyclone Michaung looming over west-central and coastal south Andhra Pradesh has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, leading to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, said an official on Monday. The severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify gradually and move northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of December 5, said an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official in a press release.

People’s safety ensured: Governor

Governor R N Ravi on Monday said the Central and state government agencies have been deployed to ensure the safety of people and to maintain essential services. “The situation is being monitored by the Central and state governments at the highest level,” he said in a social media post. “I appeal to people to follow the advice of state government,” he said. The government also declared a public holiday for December 5 in Chennai and neighbouring districts following heavy rainfall.

