Cyclone Michaung brings heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh

On Monday, Cyclone Michaung caused a lot of rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh, and it's predicted to stay around for a while.

On Monday, Cyclone Michaung caused a lot of rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh, and it's predicted to stay around for a while. Originating over the west-central and adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal along the shores of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, the weather system strengthened into a powerful cyclonic storm that dumped a significant amount of rain on different parts of the state, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, up until 8:30 am on Monday, the storm continued to travel northwest at a speed of 8 km/h, staying centred in the same region off the shores of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh. It is located 90 km east-northeast of Chennai, 170 km southeast of Nellore, 200 km northeast of Puducherry, 300 km south-east of Bapatla, and 320 km south of Machilipatnam, according to the most recent report.

Myanmar suggested the name "Michaung," which means resilience or persistence. It is expected that the system will gradually intensify during the forenoon of December 5 and move roughly northward, tracking near the south Andhra Pradesh coast and making landfall as a severe cyclonic storm between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla. Amaravati's Meteorological Centre predicts winds of up to 100 kmph with gusts as high as 110 kmph, the report added.

Due to the Michaung cyclonic storm, the Meteorological Department has predicted three days of intense winds and heavy rain in several areas of Andhra Pradesh. As a result, there has been a lot of rain in several locations in the state's south.

In response to the incessant rains, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has temporarily prohibited devotees from bathing in the Sri Kapilathirtham waterfalls. Additionally, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has postponed his 'Yuva Galam' political walkathon by three days, considering the adverse weather conditions.

As the cyclone approached the northern coast of Tamil Nadu, it caused heavy rains across parts of the state including Chennai. In the southern metropolis, a newly built wall collapsed amid the downpour killing two and injuring one critically. Due to the torrential rains, Chennai Airport announced the closure of its airfield for arrivals. The suburban train services in the city were temporarily suspended due to waterlogging. Furthermore, trees were uprooted, and waterlogging was reported in multiple areas such as Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam.

The adverse weather conditions led to the cancellation of eleven express trains from Chennai Central after water levels surged dangerously between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge.

With PTI inputs

