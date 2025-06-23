Tamil actor Srikanth has reportedly been arrested by the police for consuming drugs. Medical reports proved the presence of narcotics in his body. Further Google Pay transaction of Rs 4.72 lakh was found in his phone for purchasing the drugs

Tamil actor Srikanth was arrested by the Chennai Nungambakkam police today. The actor was taken into custody after the narcotics proved that the actor was involved in substance abuse. Notably, an earlier investigation had revealed that Srikanth purchased one gram of narcotics from Prasad, who is a former AIADMK Functionary. He reportedly bought the substances for Rs 12,000, and used them over 40 times.

Prasad, who supplied the drugs, was earlier arrested during the investigation of an alleged supply and trafficking of drugs in a pub in Chennai. The police questioned Srikanth after Prasad alleged that he had sold cocaine to the actor. Consequently, the actor’s blood samples were tested. The medical reports confirmed the presence of narcotics in his body, following which he was arrested. According to reports, the actor used the fintech platform Google Pay to complete a transaction of Rs 4.72 lakh to purchase the drus from Prasad.

Actor Srikanth has been arrested in a drug case by Chennai police

Srikanth's arrest comes after a detailed inquiry into his alleged involvement with narcotics. Chennai police’s Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit reportedly questioned the actor, while tests were done at a government hospital in Chennai. Later, an incriminating transaction of Rs 4.20 Lakh was also found in his phone. Currently, the authorities are working to find more details about the case. For this, the police are also investigating possible connections to other Tamil film actors in this case.

Additionally, according to reports, another individual, named Pradeep, has also pointed fingers at both Prasad and Srikanth. Pradeep alleged that he had seen the actor using drugs during parties in clubs, while Prasad gave them to him.

About Srikanth

Srikanth is a notable actor in Tamil cinema. He made his acting debut with the Tamil film 'Roja Koottam', in 2002. He then went on to deliver consecutive hits such as 'April Madhathil', 'Manasellam' and 'Parthiban Kanavu' in the following years. All these films are considered some of the best films in his career.

He later set foot into Telugu cinema in 2023 with 'Okariku Okaru'. Since then, he has been juggling between both industries. Some of his notable films include 'Bose', 'Kana Kandaen', 'Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule', 'Poo', 'Nanban', and 'Coffee With Kadhal'.