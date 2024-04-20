Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to unveil something grand this Sunday

Amidst all the excitement for 'Kalki 2898 AD', a new update reveals that the makers are planning a big announcement this Sunday, which is expected to leave fans surprised

Kalki 2898 AD

Constantly making headlines with every update and eagerly awaited by fans worldwide is filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi spectacle ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles, the film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Amidst all the excitement for the film, a new update reveals that the makers are planning a big announcement this Sunday, which is expected to leave fans surprised.

Confirming the same, a source revealed, “The team of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ are planning something grand this Sunday. Expected to be one big update regarding the film, this will be a major event for fans worldwide. Known for their amazing promotional campaigns and events, it’s going to be a great surprise for audiences.”

The source further confirmed that through this campaign, they will also be announcing the film’s release date. It would be interesting to learn whether the big reveal is about the film’s narrative or its characters. Audiences only have to wait a little while longer to witness what’s expected to be a grand unveiling in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

A couple of weeks back it was reported by entertainment portal Pinkvilla that director Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies will be releasing a special animated prelude for the film aimed at offering viewers a sneak peek into the intricate world of Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi drama. Notably, superstar Prabhas has lent his voice to this entire animated prelude. Following the prelude’s digital premiere, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will pick up where the animation leaves off, introducing characters portrayed by the star cast.

The portal further suggests that the streaming platform has reportedly made a significant investment for the rights to this animated prelude, marking a global premiere before the film’s theatrical release. The big update has caused quite a stir on social media, as it marks the first time a superstar has lent their voice to an animated prelude like this. It’s sure to have audiences eagerly anticipating ‘Kalki 2898 AD’s monumental release.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.