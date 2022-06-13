Team 'Major' meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; Adivi Sesh shares picture with fans

"'Major' isn't just a movie; it's a cultural phenomenon. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan laid down his life fighting for the country in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the team should be appreciated for how they depicted his life and valour," the Chief Minister remarked

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh, who played Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film 'Major', along with director Sashi Kiran Tikka and lead actress Saiee Manjrekar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who complimented the cast and crew on the film's success.

"'Major' isn't just a movie; it's a cultural phenomenon. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan laid down his life fighting for the country in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the team should be appreciated for how they depicted his life and valour," the Chief Minister remarked.

Sesh, sharing a picture with the CM, wrote- "Had the incredible opportunity to meet the Honourable CM of Maharashtra Shri UddhavThackeray. He promised to extend full support for our MAJOR promise fund for NDA aspirants. It was an incredible moment. Thank you for the amazing words about our film sir. We will be showing the film to the entire family in the next few days. Was an absolute delight to meet Shri @AUThackeray as well. Thank you #MaheshManjrekar ji for being the bridge for our efforts :)

