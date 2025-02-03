According to news reports, Sunkara Krishna Prasad was grappling with personal and professional issues, which may have led him to make this tragic decision.

Telugu film producer KP Chowdary, also known as Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, has passed away. The renowned producer was found dead in Goa, and reports suggest that he took his own life. According to news reports, Sunkara Krishna Prasad was grappling with personal and professional issues, which may have led him to make this tragic decision.

As per India Today, a source close to the filmmaker stated that he had been in a low phase for a while, especially after his arrest. In 2023, he was arrested on charges of possessing 93 grams of cocaine. The Cyberabad Special Operations Team had taken him into custody in connection with the drug case.

Further investigation revealed that he allegedly had connections with influential figures in both Tollywood and Kollywood.

KP Chowdary was a graduate in mechanical engineering and had worked as Director of Operations at the Indian Institute of Aeronautical Engineering and Technology in Pune. In 2016, he decided to leave his job and enter the film industry. During the investigation into his drug case, reports also surfaced that Chowdary allegedly had ties to a notorious drug kingpin from Goa, who had previously been arrested by the police.

His alleged involvement in this case led to struggles in maintaining his position in the film industry. KP Chowdary was known for bringing the blockbuster Kabali to Telugu audiences. He was also the distributor of popular Telugu films, including Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

Superstar Rajinikanth plays the titular role of Kabali in the blockbuster film. Rajinikanth’s character is that of an aging gangster who was once a respected leader of Tamil workers in Malaysia. After spending 25 years in prison on false charges, he is released and embarks on a mission to reclaim his lost honor, reunite with his family, and take down his enemies, particularly the ruthless mafia gang led by Tony Lee (Winston Chao). The movie also stars ace actress Radhika Apte in a lead role.