One of Bollywood’s finest actors Radhika Apte is the new mum on the block. Days after announcing the birth of her child in the most casual Instagram post, the Sacred Games star reveals that her pregnancy came as a shock. She admits that neither she nor her husband Benedict Taylor wanted kids, but here they are with their bundle of joy.

Radhika Apte says her pregnancy came as a shock

In an interview with Vogue, Radhika Apte shared, “It’s such a stupid story. I don’t want to make it public, but let’s just say it’s funny how it happened—it wasn’t an accident, but we also weren’t trying. And it still came as a shock.”

Speaking of embracing parenthood, she adds, "I don’t think you ever come to terms with it. I think it’s easier when people know whether they want a child or not. In our case, neither of us wanted kids, but there was this one percent curiosity about what it would be like. Then, when this happened, we wondered whether to even go ahead."

Radhika Apte wants to talk about the tough parts of giving birth

“Most women I know have had tough pregnancies, and honestly, it’s like menopause or your period—those hormones are no joke. But while we openly talk about how awful periods and menopause are, pregnancy gets this whole glow treatment. Sure, giving birth is amazing, but no one talks about the tough parts, and I find that absurd.”

News of Radhika's pregnancy emerged when she appeared on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on 16th October, showcasing her baby bump while attending the screening of her latest film, 'Sister Midnight'.

Her pregnancy news delighted fans as she shared her experience at the festival on social media, posting photographs capturing her radiant appearance on the red carpet.

Radhika and Benedict, who married in 2012, maintain a relatively private life despite their successful careers in the entertainment industry. The couple, who divide their time between London and Mumbai, first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London on a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance.

They lived together before marrying in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013.