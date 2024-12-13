Radhika Apte announces the birth of her first baby with a sweet post, breastfeeding her little one. Fans and friends, including Divyendu and Zoya Akhtar, congratulate the actress

In Pic: Radhika Apte

Listen to this article Radhika Apte gives birth to first baby with husband Benedict Taylor, see pic x 00:00

Radhika Apte has announced the birth of her first baby with the sweetest post. The actress, who announced her pregnancy at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday, has now shared a post featuring her posing with her little munchkin as she breastfeeds the baby. In the picture, Apte is seen sitting on a cozy bed with her little one in her arms. The actress is wearing a black turtleneck sweater, while her baby is dressed in a green knitted sweater. The actress revealed through her caption that it has been one week since she delivered her little bundle of joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Radhika Apte announces birth of her baby

While sharing the picture, Radhika Apte wrote, "First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #bliss @benedmusic ♥️". As soon as Radhika dropped the picture, fans and friends started congratulating her. One wrote, "Apte. You powerhouse of a superstar! Blessss." "Welcome to the world, little one," another wrote.

Actor Divyendu wrote, "Awww.. ❤️❤️ congratulations." Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar wrote "congratulations" in the comment section. "Lots and lots of (happy emojis)," Shweta Tripathi commented.

About Radhika Apte and her husband Benedict

Radhika Apte met her husband Benedict Taylor in London in 2011 while she was on a year-long break to study contemporary dance. In October 2012, her friend and director Sarang Sathaye revealed that the couple had been living together for some time. They had a legal wedding a month before their official ceremony, which was planned for March 2013.

About Radhika Apte's work front

Radhika Apte, born on September 7, 1985, is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi, Bengali, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi films. She has earned several awards and was the first Indian actress to receive an International Emmy Award nomination. While she’s known for her roles in independent films, she has also starred in mainstream hits like the Tamil action movie Kabali (2016), the Hindi biopic Pad Man (2018), and the black comedy Andhadhun (2018), all of which were box office successes.